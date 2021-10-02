ASSE Mercato: exit door evoked for Claude Puel

Red lantern of Ligue 1, the ASSE by Claude Puel plays a decisive match against his rival OL on Sunday evening at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium. While the coach of the Greens says he is serene, Jérôme Alonzo indicates that he is not irremovable!

ASSE: Claude Puel serene!

The derby between ASSE and OL on Matchday 9 in Ligue 1 could be decisive for the future of Claude Puel on the bench of the Loire club. In his remarks given to journalists, the Stéphanois coach was nevertheless confident on the question of his future and the maintenance of his team in Ligue 1. “There are 29 games left behind and we are preparing for a marathon to take the points. […] There are no other options for me than to be well focused on my subject and not to listen to what is being said or what is being written, ”he said. In addition, the 60-year-old technician benefits from the support of the general manager of the Loire club, Jean-Francois Soucasse.

“I have the firm belief that he is currently the right person to coach the Greens. His project represented the best possible alternative to move the club forward, to help young people play and progress in order to help AS Saint-Étienne to build up new assets. […] In this, we can only be delighted with the work accomplished ”, he indicated in remarks entrusted to Cloakrooms.





Alonzo announces the end for the coach

Faced with the assurance of Claude Puel and the support of his management, Jérôme Alonzo evokes a possible dismissal of the latter in the event of a defeat against Les Gones on Sunday. “I am not here to defend Claude Puel, but does he have the keys, the speech? Does he still have the urge? Envy, I think. The speech and the keys, I’m less sure, ”he replied on France Blue. The former ASSE goalkeeper (1997-2001) opened the door to the coach of the Stéphanois then.

“Claude Puel or someone else, if it doesn’t work we have to change, it’s the life of coaches. I think that we are slowly going towards the end of the story because the famous psychological shock, one day or another, will be inevitable for this group, ”he announced. As a reminder, the general manager and trainer of AS Saint-Étienne succeeded Ghislain Printant October 4, 2019, two years ago. His contract ends on June 30, 2022.

