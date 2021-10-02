ASSE: Strange accusations against Claude Puel

AS Saint-Etienne coach is under pressure before the derby against Olympique Lyonnais in Geoffroy-Guichard. But now Claude Puel is the target of very specific criticism.

Claude Puel did not hide it at a press conference on Friday, he knows very well that some are hoping that AS Saint-Etienne will crash in the derby against Lyon just to get his head. But the coach of the Greens remains straight in his boots, and the Romeyer-Caïazzo duo knows it, it is useless to count on a possible resignation of Puel, who intends to go to the end of his contract in June 2022. It is in this very tense climate that Etienne Green and his teammates will try to change the situation against OL, even as Sainté is in an inglorious last position in the League 1 Championship standings. the day before this meeting always eagerly awaited by the supporters of the two clubs, L’Equipe slips some banana skins under the feet of Claude Puel, in particular concerning his transfer window since he signed at AS Saint-Etienne in 2019.





Claude Puel makes choices that challenge ASSE in the transfer window

Specialist of the Greens in the daily sports, Bernard Lions point the finger some files which can surprise. ” On January 10, 2020, Kleyveens Hérelle (25) becomes the first of the nine recruits from Puel. He arrived free from Avranches (N), where he was competing in attack with Paulin, one of Puel’s two sons. He left six months later. He is not the only failure. Even less, the more resounding. Deprived of resources, ASSE is also lacking in (good) ideas and know-how. And this, despite the help of Tom Calvet, agent and son-in-law of Puel “, Noted the journalist from L’Equipe, just to sow doubt on the motivations of the coach of AS Saint-Etienne when strengthening the Forez club. What is certain is that Sunday evening, shortly after 10:30 p.m. we will probably know more about the common future of Claude Puel and ASSE.