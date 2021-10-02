Astronaut Thomas Pesquet to become the first Frenchman to take command of the International Space Station

One more line on his CV. Thomas Pesquet will become, Monday, October 4, the very first French to take command of the International Space Station (ISS). The astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA) will indeed take over from the Japanese Akihiko Hoshide (JAXA) during a (symbolic) key handover ceremony for the space vehicle, broadcast live on the NASA channel. Monday evening.

The 43-year-old Toulousain, who will hold this position until the end of his orbit mission in November, will be responsible for the six other crew members (three Americans, two Russians and one Japanese) currently staying in the ISS. .

What will he do concretely? Its tasks have nothing to do with flying an airplane because the Space Station flies 400 km above Earth autonomously, and orientation maneuvers are performed from the ground, explained to the AFP Franck De Winne, head of the ESA European Astronaut Center in Cologne (Germany).

The captain of the space vehicle “starts the day by entering into a conference with the flight directors on the ground (located in Houston, Moscow, Munich and Tsukuba, in Japan) to talk about the schedule for the day, for 15 minutes”, says this Belgian astronaut, who was the first European to hold this post in 2009. “It is on the ground that the work of the astronauts is distributed, but it is up to the captain to make sure that the whole team can carry out the assigned tasks well, that everyone is functioning to the best of their ability, in a good atmosphere “, he explains.





What if things go wrong? The commander then has all the authority to take decisions in an emergency, without waiting for instructions from the ground. In the event of fire, depressurization or the detection of a toxic atmosphere – the three defined emergency scenarios – it is up to him to ensure that the crew’s lives are saved as a priority. Two spacecraft, Space X’s Crew Dragon capsule, and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, are permanently docked to the ISS, and can be used by astronauts to get to safety in case of danger.

Being a captain, “it’s like in a boat, there is only one master on board after God”, the Frenchman commented at a press conference in March before starting his mission in orbit. “Obviously, a lot of things are decided at the control center. But if there’s one voice in the crew that matters, it’s the captain’s. “