At 82, this Nîmes is looking to return to work to pay his expenses

This Friday, October 1, the price of gas increased by 12.6%, a significant increase for many French households. That same day, in Nîmes and Arles, retirees are in the street to express their fed up. Small pensions, low purchasing power, many of them live on a tight budget, like this retired Nîmes met opposite the Arènes de Nîmes.

The man is being treated. White hair, long, well groomed, as primed for an important date. Sitting alone on a bench, he is lost in thought when we hand him our microphone. In fact, he is counting his pennies.

“I am retired, I am still 82 and I will try to take something back. I will try to complete my retirement. “

To give an example of these charges that accumulate and strain its budget: its gas bill. “I have a period where I was paying 56 euros per month withdrawn, and from 5 months until the end of this month, I pay 156 euros per month. And it took a lot on my retirement, the retiree confides, I counted, I was careful and I arrived at the end of the month when I had, it was, with my food, my expenses, my complementary, end the things that we all have more or less and I do not have no car. So I find myself in a period where I find it difficult right now. “





Living alone in his apartment, he explains to us that he had to find other solutions to heat himself: “I just put on an air conditioning unit that is both cold and hot, so all I would have to do is my kitchen and shower area.“To cope with the rise in gas

Insufficient retirement

Only here, despite his foresight and his few savings on energy, the octogenarian will have to go back to work: “The proof is that I am retired, I am still 82 years old and I will try to take something back. I will try to complete my retirement. “To continue living and paying his expenses, he only has one option left: find a little job at 82.