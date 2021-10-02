Atlético – Barça- A sublime gesture from João Félix, a caviar from Suarez and Lemar took care of the rest: his goal in video

Thomas Lemar had already been one of the most prominent in the start of the match between Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona. But in the 23rd, the French international was rewarded for his efforts in the most beautiful way. After superb directional control from João Félix to get rid of his vis-à-vis to the side, Barça’s defense was completely overwhelmed.

With these few meters of tranquility following his sublime gesture, the Portuguese was able to find Luis Suarez. And in pivot, the former Barça launched Thomas Lemar in a touch. The former Monegasque then adjusted Marc-André ter Stegen with his left foot. A magnificent action. Thanks to a fine technical accuracy from start to finish.

Lemar, who returned from injury this week against AC Milan after missing the last three league games, scores his second La Liga goal of the season. And confirms that it is essential to Atlético while Didier Deschamps has on the other hand done without his services for the Final Four of the League of Nations.





