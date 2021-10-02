Atlético Madrid – FC Barcelona (2-0): sad exit for Ronald Koeman

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

If it turns out that this was Ronald Koeman’s last match as FC Barcelona coach, what a sad exit for this loyal servant of the Blaugrana house! Because before these last very difficult months, we must not forget that the Dutchman was a formidable player during the golden period with Johan Cruyff on the bench. And that when he returned to Catalonia to coach FCB last summer, he had at his disposal a squad that has only weakened since. Snakes, the ex-libero has swallowed them with a shovel and he must undoubtedly see his dismissal come with relief.

Certainly his players and Barcelona supporters will be just as relieved. Because what we saw this evening is far from Barcelona standards. Few movements, no shifts, no technical inspiration, no offensive realism … Barça looked like all those teams where we tell ourselves that at the first goal conceded, the defeat will be consumed. And that goal came in the 23rd minute, when Thomas Lemar sent a big left strike after a good serve from Luis Suarez. This same Suarez doubled the bet just before the break (on a caviar from Lemar), apologizing for the goal.

The ex’s revenge is only the ultimate episode experienced by this Barça engaged in a vicious circle for many months. The departure of Lionel Messi worsened the crisis but it was already a long time ago. We wish Koeman’s successor good luck to take over the team. And we wish the Dutch good rest, who followed the part of the stands this evening, where he was serving his two-match suspension after his expulsion in Cadiz!