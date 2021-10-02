Atlético -Madrid – FC Barcelona: For his reunion with Barça, Antoine Griezmann will start on the bench

He was necessarily dreaming of something else. But Antoine Griezmann will have to take his pain patiently for his reunion with FC Barcelona, ​​which he left in the very last minutes of the transfer window. The French will indeed start on the bench this Saturday during the shock of the 8th day. His trainer, Diego Simeone, preferred João Félix to accompany Luis Suarez in front. On the other hand, Thomas Lemar is well aligned in the starting XI with Rodrigo De Paul and Koke.

This is the second match in a row that Antoine Griezmann starts on the bench. This week, he had already had to watch his teammates from the sidelines at kick-off against AC Milan. But despite this joker status, he had fulfilled his role perfectly by scoring a nice goal to revive his team a few minutes after coming into play. And thus allow the Colchoneros to go for victory (1-2). Bis repetita this Saturday?

Koeman is betting on youth with Gavi and Nico

At FC Barcelona where Pedri (injured) is absent from the group like Ousmane Dembélé, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Agüero, Ronald Koeman has chosen to trust the young Gavi (17) and Nico (19). They will be at the heart of the game with Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Philippe Coutinho. Memphis Depay will be at the forefront. Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati will start on the bench.

