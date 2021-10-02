ATP SOFIA – Gaël Monfils offers his first final of the year

It took a long time to find his tennis. But after struggling much of the year, Gaël Monfils is back! Gone are the days when he couldn’t get two straight wins. Today, the Parisian is accumulating success. And after his Moselle week which saw him reach for the first time of the season the stage of the last four, he offered his first final of the year 2021 in Sofia after having dispatched Marcos Giron in two rounds (7- 5, 6-0).

On the ascending path since the American summer, the French number 1 (20th in the ATP ranking) confirmed this Saturday the good impressions he has left for a few weeks. After a disputed first set where he was the first to lose his faceoff, he raised his level of play to nullify the hopes of the American, who no longer saw the light of day and was content to four small points in the second round, concluded in 18 minutes. Very solid in the service while being aggressive in return, the “Monf” conceded only one point of break during this half. And he ended up only staying 1:03 on the court after having already settled his quarter in 49 minutes.

First final since February 2020 for Monfils

Exempted from the first round and directly qualified for the quarterfinals thanks to Ilya Ivashka’s package on Thursday, Gaël Monfils has therefore still not released a single set for the moment in the Bulgarian capital. He will arrive with confidence and full of energy for the final on Sunday. A match where he should meet a little more resistance since the number 2 seed of this ATP 250 tournament in Sofia will find Jannik Sinner, number 1 seed and 14th in the world, or Filip Krajinovic.

With this final – the first since Roterdam in 2020 – Gaël Monfils, who is aiming for an eleventh title, also illustrates his longevity at the highest level. Since 2005, he has always managed to reach a final on the circuit at least once a year. He still continues his streak. And after the start of the year, it was not necessarily won.

