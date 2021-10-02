ATP SOFIA – Monfils delighted to be in a prestigious circle with Nadal and Federer after his final in Sofia

He has regained his tennis. Have fun again. And finds himself as if by chance on the front of the stage. Expeditious this week in Sofia, Gaël Monfils is in the final for the first time since Rotterdam in 2020 and he will face Jannik Sinner on Sunday. “It was a great match“, relished the Ile-de-France after his quiet victory in the semi-final against the American Marcos Giron 7-5, 6-0.”At the start, Marcos’ play was very solid. I couldn’t find the loophole, but I did find it. It was a physical match with a lot of long rallies. I am happy to pass.“

Aware of having returned to a level worthy of the name and while he continues to succeed again, Monfils regains confidence. And ambition. It often goes hand in hand. “I’ll try to play my tennis to win a new title“, he salivates on the site of the tournament. His sluggish start to the season where he was desperately unable to win two matches in a row is well behind him. Today, the Frenchman, 20th in the world and who is aiming for his Sunday 11th trophy on the circuit, is hungry. And sees far. “My lucky number is 15, so I still have work to do“, he warned with a smile before playing his 32nd career final.

It’s still a cool thing to do

He still has a bit of a way to get there. But the last few weeks would encourage us to be optimistic. Because after his semi-final lost narrowly against Pablo Carreño Busta in Metz, Gaël Monfils continues his rise in power in Bulgaria. And take the opportunity to continue a great series. As in every season since 2005, he managed to reach a final on the circuit. That is 17 consecutive seasons! A consistency and a longevity rare at such a level. “It’s cool, it’s still a cool thing to do, admitted in L’Equipe the Parisien, who has already passed the stage of 500 victories on the ATP circuit last August at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati.

Delighted with his performance, Monfils also had a little message to convey. “We have always said: ‘Gaël this’ or ‘Gaël that’, but ultimately, over 17 years, I have always been there, at least once in the final“, he notes again on the website of the sports daily. “People have the impression that only a player who wins a Grand Slam is an accomplished player. But there are all kinds of accomplishments in other sports that are not valued enough in tennis, like by example having won 600 career matches, or a huge number of finals, semi-finals or quarter-finals. “

Staying at this level for so long despite injuries, mental or physical wear and tear is indeed a real performance. And proof of professionalism. To testify, just look at the players who are on the circuit and display such consistency. Rafael Nadal is 18 seasons in a row with at least one title per year. Just behind, Novak Djokovic is at 16. And Roger Federer saw his streak end at 20 seasons in 2020. “At seventeen and over, there are only three (editor’s note: among the players still on the circuit), if I understood correctly, with Rafa and Roger. So I’m flattered to be next to them“.

