    Audiences 8 pm: “Quotidien” on TMC and “Touche pas à mon poste” on C8 neck and neck – “The Marseillais” collapsed to 350,000 viewers on W9

    Yesterday evening at 8 p.m. on TF1, Anne-Claire Coudray was at the presentation of a new edition of the JT. On France 2, the edition was provided by Laurent Delahousse on France 2. On France 3, viewers could follow an episode of “Plus belle la vie”, while M6 broadcast “Scenes of households”.

    France 5, C8 and TMC broadcast, like last season, their talk shows. On France 5, this season, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine offers a “C to you” extended until prime-time. On C8, Cyril Hanouna and his band continue to host the prime-time access of the Canal Plus group channel. On TMC, Yann Barthès talks about today’s news with his journalists, guests and reports to shed light on the world around us.


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Anne-Claire Coudray
    26.8% market share

    5,514,000 viewers


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Laurent Delahousse
    21.9% market share

    4,515,000 viewers


    Scenes of households
    6.7% market share


    3,642,000 viewers


    More beautiful life
    11.9% market share

    2,585,000 viewers


    Daily – Part 2
    5.9% market share

    1,258,000 viewers


    TPMP weekend – part 2
    5.7% market share

    1,244,000 viewers


    C to you, next
    3.1% market share

    657,000 viewers


    The Marseillais VS The rest of the world
    1.7% market share

    352,000 viewers


    As an aside
    0.5% market share

    111,000 viewers

