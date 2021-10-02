More

    Audiences access 8pm: The news are full, records for “Quotidien” and “C à vous, la suite”

    TF1’s “20 Hours” – Anne-Claire Coudray : 5.51 million (26.8%).
    The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Laurent Delahousse : 4.51 million (21.9%).
    The “19.45” from M6 – Nathalie Renoux : 2.48 million (13.1%).

    News editions are at the highest number of viewers since the start of the school year, all channels combined.

    “It’s Canteloup”: 4.48 million (20.9%).
    “All sport” (France 3): 1.57 million (7.2%).

    Nicolas Canteloup has achieved his best market share since returning to the air on Monday.

    “Daily” (TMC) ***: 1.27 million (5.9%).
    “Weekend Tpmp” (C8) **: 1.24 million (5.7%).
    “Tpmp weekend – 1st part” (C8) *: 676,000 (3.3%).
    “28 minutes” (Arte): 706,000 (3.3%).
    “C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 657,000 (3.1%).
    “Aside” (Canal +): 111,000 (0.5%).

    Record on both indicators since the start of the TMC “Daily” weekend. “C to you, the sequel” is the highest in number of viewers this season and is close to its record in market share. “En aside” recorded its third highest score in viewers since its return to Canal +.

    “The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 352,000 (1.7%).

    “Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 3.75 million (17.3%).
    “Household scenes” (M6): 3.64 million (16.7%).
    “More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.58 million (11.9%).

    * 7:48 p.m.-8:49 p.m.
    ** 8:49 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
    *** 8:15 p.m. – 9:11 p.m.

    Médiamétrie figures


