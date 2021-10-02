Audiences access 8pm: The news are full, records for “Quotidien” and “C à vous, la suite”

News

TF1’s “20 Hours” – Anne-Claire Coudray : 5.51 million (26.8%).

The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Laurent Delahousse : 4.51 million (21.9%).

The “19.45” from M6 – Nathalie Renoux : 2.48 million (13.1%).

Read also Hearings Youtube audiences: Michou dominates Kaaris, Loris in the lead, Amixem in ambush

Hearings Audiences: Records for “Les 12 coups de midi” and “Crimes” on NRJ 12 with a …

Hearings

“The Artist”: What score for Nagui in the second part of the evening on France 2?



News editions are at the highest number of viewers since the start of the school year, all channels combined.

Magazines

“It’s Canteloup”: 4.48 million (20.9%).

“All sport” (France 3): 1.57 million (7.2%).

Nicolas Canteloup has achieved his best market share since returning to the air on Monday.

Talks

“Daily” (TMC) ***: 1.27 million (5.9%).

“Weekend Tpmp” (C8) **: 1.24 million (5.7%).

“Tpmp weekend – 1st part” (C8) *: 676,000 (3.3%).

“28 minutes” (Arte): 706,000 (3.3%).

“C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 657,000 (3.1%).

“Aside” (Canal +): 111,000 (0.5%).

Record on both indicators since the start of the TMC “Daily” weekend. “C to you, the sequel” is the highest in number of viewers this season and is close to its record in market share. “En aside” recorded its third highest score in viewers since its return to Canal +.

Reality TV

“The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 352,000 (1.7%).

The after-8 p.m. fictions

“Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 3.75 million (17.3%).

“Household scenes” (M6): 3.64 million (16.7%).

“More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.58 million (11.9%).

* 7:48 p.m.-8:49 p.m.

** 8:49 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

*** 8:15 p.m. – 9:11 p.m.

Médiamétrie figures