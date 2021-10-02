Australia: border opening in the coming weeks

After 18 months of closure, Australia is due to reopen its borders in November. A first step that will allow Australians to travel with a compulsory septaine at home. At this stage, there are still few details regarding foreign travelers and the resumption of tourism.

Australia will start reopening its borders next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, 18 months after citizens were banned from traveling abroad without permission. Scott Morrison said vaccinated Australians will be able to return home and travel abroad “in the coming weeks” once the vaccination targets of 80% are met.

“The time has come to give back their lives to the Australians. We are preparing for it, and Australia will be ready to take off, very soon.”said Scott Morrison. He added that upon returning from abroad, vaccinated residents will have to observe a seven-day quarantine at their homes, avoiding the mandatory and expensive 14-day hotel quarantine currently imposed.





Flights to London and Los Angeles on November 14

On March 20, 2020, Australia introduced some of the world’s toughest border restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Families have been separated on several continents, an estimated 30,000 nationals have been stranded abroad while foreign residents have not been able to return to their countries to see family or friends.

Friday’s announcement could mean that within a month it will be easier for people in Sydney or Melbourne to travel to London or New York than to go to Perth or Brisbane. Qantas airline welcomed the announcement, announcing a resumption of flights to London and Los Angeles on November 14.