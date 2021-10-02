Australia dominate Argentina and finish the Rugby Championship with four wins

God it took a long time. Despite the intentions in the game launches of Australia and the commitment, this match between an Argentina “at home” on the Gold Coast and the Wallabies took a long time to settle. Almost 30 minutes, until the yellow card received by Tomas Lavanini, future Clermontois, for yet another Puma fault. Australia then knew how to take advantage of it and stand out. 3-15 at the break, following two perfectly executed combinations behind keys. A maul at 5m, first, to send Folau Fainga’a behind the line at the 27th. Then, on the 22m, a relay at the back of the line-up with the backfiring hooker to find in the line the number 8 Rob Valetini, launched like a hornet to pierce and shift the winger Andrew Kellaway, spinning towards the in-goal at the small trot (33rd).
Upon returning from the locker room, the fate of the Pumas was quickly sealed, with Samu Kerevi perfectly placed in the interval by Quade Cooper (42nd) … and two new tries from Andrew Kellaway (54th, 57th), who thus offers himself a triplet. Even with a much better end to the match (doubled from Gallo, 63rd, 72nd), Argentina concludes its tournament with zero wins in six games.
The reasons for satisfaction are in favor of the Australians. Even defeated twice by New Zealand, the Wallabies, carried by the return of Cooper and a certain youth, come from four consecutive victories. Especially, facing a private Argentina from Pablo Matera or Santiago Medrano, Dave Rennie’s men have confirmed some promises. Intentions, a good first-hand try, a big defense on the line just before half-time on one of the only Argentinian highlights, and a game released once the score has been acquired. What to start again on a healthy basis.
38
Greg Holmes, at 38 and after five years away from the Wallabies, has become the oldest Australian rugby international since 1945! He had celebrated his first selection in … 2005.
Fact of the match: Tomas Lavanini’s yellow card
Coming out for having thrown himself at the base of the budding maul on sidelines, while the jumper had not yet fallen to the ground, Tomas Lavanini’s yellow card weighed heavily on the fate of the meeting. Two tries, and a 12 point gap at the break. That is to say almost the final difference. The symbol of puma indiscipline, with 11 penalties conceded. Like that of waste in touch and melee (3 hits and 2 lost scrums).