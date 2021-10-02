Australia dominate Argentina and finish the Rugby Championship with four wins

God it took a long time. Despite the intentions in the game launches of Australia and the commitment, this match between an Argentina “at home” on the Gold Coast and the Wallabies took a long time to settle. Almost 30 minutes, until the yellow card received by Tomas Lavanini, future Clermontois, for yet another Puma fault. Australia then knew how to take advantage of it and stand out. 3-15 at the break, following two perfectly executed combinations behind keys. A maul at 5m, first, to send Folau Fainga’a behind the line at the 27th. Then, on the 22m, a relay at the back of the line-up with the backfiring hooker to find in the line the number 8 Rob Valetini, launched like a hornet to pierce and shift the winger Andrew Kellaway, spinning towards the in-goal at the small trot (33rd).