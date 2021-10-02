Auxerre held in check by Nîmes in Ligue 2

Carried by a very good Gaëtan Charbonnier, AJ Auxerre thought they had made the difference by leading by two goals against Nîmes, this Saturday, during the 11th day of Ligue 2. But the players of Jean-Marc Furlan were taken back at the end of match by a double from the incoming Moussa Koné (2-2). With this sixth game in a row without defeat (3 wins and 3 draws), the AJA temporarily seizes 2nd place in the standings while awaiting the other results of the evening.
After a discreet start to the match, AJA gradually settled in the Nîmes camp before consolidating its domination at the end of the first period. Served in the box, Gaëtan Charbonnier delayed to attract the defenders and slip a delicious pass to the penalty spot for Mathias Autret who concluded with a nice cross strike from the left into the small net from Per Kristian Bratveit (40th).
The former Brest striker distinguished himself upon returning from the locker room by heading over a good cross from Hamza Sakhi for the break (48th). With 7 goals, he takes the lead in the league 2 scorers alone. Seemingly safe, the AJA was finally taken at the end of the match by a double Moussa Koné. The attacker first gave hope to the Crocos after an involuntary delivery of Quentin Bernard (75th) in the box, then equalized with a header (90th). Nîmes avoids the worst, but has not won since August 21 in Dunkirk.