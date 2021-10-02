Auxerre held in check by Nîmes in Ligue 2

The former Brest striker distinguished himself upon returning from the locker room by heading over a good cross from Hamza Sakhi for the break (48th). With 7 goals, he takes the lead in the league 2 scorers alone. Seemingly safe, the AJA was finally taken at the end of the match by a double Moussa Koné. The attacker first gave hope to the Crocos after an involuntary delivery of Quentin Bernard (75th) in the box, then equalized with a header (90th). Nîmes avoids the worst, but has not won since August 21 in Dunkirk.