    Axie Infinity grew 70% in one week after new staking service achieved 385% annual return

    In the past two days, the Axie Infinity monster fighting game development team has paid early adopters $ 60 million and added staking features with annual percentage returns of up to 385%. AXS holders have managed to reap some of these returns a few months early. The Pokémon-inspired game governance token has increased 38.5% in the last 24 hours and 70% in the last seven days.

    The rise started yesterday and continued until this morning. The price of a single AXS token peaked at $ 120. NFT’s sales are up 50% in the past day, although they are down 10% in the past week, according to data from CryptoSlam.

    So far, holders have wagered $ 1.17 billion on AXS. The interest rate increases if fewer people bet AXS tokens, and has since been reduced to 226%.

    Axie Infinity popularized a mechanic called ” play to earn“, That players could earn AXS tokens and valuable NFTs by winning battles, completing quests, and trading NFTs.


    Although it costs more than $ 1,000 today to buy enough creatures just to start playing, Axie Infinity is popular in emerging economies, where redeeming NFT vouchers pays rent and even more.

    A study by Messari yesterday valued Axie Infinity’s market capitalization at $ 29.9 billion, which would make it the fifth-largest video game company after Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Roblox and Electronic Arts.

    What’s also appealing to players is that AXS is a governance token, which means token holders can stake their AXS to vote on the future of the game’s development. in a cooperative society, although the biggest token holders ultimately decide what happens.

    Some people received hundreds of thousands of AXS during the airdrop. A trader tweeted that he received 189,314 AXS tokens during the airdrop. ” The biggest airdrop we’ve ever had. Thank you @AxieInfinity” , did he declare.


