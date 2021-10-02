Baptiste kidnapped by Jacob, he is tasé – Plus belle la vie of October 5, 2021 (episode 4382) | More beautiful life

Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en avant episode 4382 of Tuesday, October 5, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Camille takes refuge with Kevin and makes him revelations. Jules is in flirt mode with Lola while Baptiste is the chosen target.



Barbara takes Baptiste to one of his favorite spots to watch the sunset. They kiss … and Barbara says “what if we regret afterwards?” »(They think about sleeping together a second time). Barbara and Baptiste don’t know where this story will take them, but they have decided to take advantage of the present moment.

Kevin’s dinner with Laetitia is tense, Kevin is not hungry… Laetitia tells him that he should call Emilie to make up for it.

Camille comes knocking on the door, she asks Kevin to stay asleep. Laetitia accepts. Camille admits to Kevin that it was Jacob who hit her.

Camille explains that Jacob was very angry with her. She told him to stop killing because it hurt her. Camille says she doesn’t know who Jacob wants to kill. Camille says that a body was buried in a quarry.

The police leave to do their research in the famous quarry: a body is found, he died 2 or 4 weeks ago.

Xavier Revel confides in Patrick that he wants results and that he is scared that Kevin does not take the shock in the face of all this pressure, he recalls that it is a rookie.





Jules comes to talk to Noah about what he told Lola to sleep with another guy. Noah is ready to respect Lola’s choice if she wants to sleep with Jules. Noah says he’s ok but that seems to bother him.

A little later, Jules comes to help Lola for an exercise in probabilities and the charm operates. Lola is embarrassed, she pretends she has to go to class.

More beautiful life in advance episode 4382 of October 5, 2021: Jacob takes action







Sacha and Luna lead the investigation into the murder in the Malets’ house. They follow him to the terrace of a bar in contact with the banker. The man killed his wife to pay off her debts and get her money back. Luna forces the man’s car to open and finds shovels and lime in it.

Cesar and Emma meet to smoke. Cesar tells Emma that he could give up everything to go with her. Emma tells Cesar that he’s a nice little demon. Cesar is even ready to make room for Mathis.

Jacob tracks Baptiste, he feels followed when he leaves the workshop. Jacob succeeds in tasering Baptiste and transporting him in a car.

