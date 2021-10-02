Bara: how Nice has rat Ansu Fati – football

FC Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati was close to signing OGC Nice at the end of 2018. An administrative problem finally derailed the case.

Soon 19 years old, Ansu Fati is the new reference for the young people of the Masia. Coming from the famous FC Barcelona training center, the young and talented striker inherited this summer number 10 left free since the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris-Saint-Germain, which attests to the great hopes placed in him by Bara . However, everything could have ended a little less than three years ago.

Indeed, Sky Sport journalist Matteo Moretto says that the Barcelona winger was very close to leaving Catalonia in December 2018. Where to go? At OGC Nice! At the time, the Azur club had almost completed the arrival of the Spanish international. The pre-contract was ready and the player’s father already posed the Allianz Riviera with the Niois jersey flocked with his son’s name.

A passport problem

But the deal finally collapsed at the last minute. The reason: the player could not yet obtain a community passport, which ended the case. Other foreign clubs had also tried to attract him. There have been contacts and negotiations with Chelsea and Juventus Turin in particular, but all have come up against this administrative obstacle.

To obtain his Community passport, Fati had to continue playing in Spain. His father was ready to send him to Valencia FC, which offered more money than Barcelona, ​​but the agent at the time convinced the young player to sign his first professional contract with Bara. The native of Bissau then shone in the jersey of his training club and obtained the double Hispano-Bissaoguinenne nationality at the end of 2019.

His future is still talking

Today, the future of Fati Barcelona is an important new file. At the end of the contract in June, the attacker still did not extend and the discussions dragged on. According to the Catalan press, the player however assured his leaders that he wanted to stay and succeed under the colors of the Blaugrana. In the event of a rebound, his passport would not be an obstacle, this time, for the other clubs.





Ansu Fati’s father posed in 2018 with the Nice jersey

