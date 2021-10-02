Battlefield 2042: when Fortnite and Epic Games come to the aid of Electronic Arts

On the sidelines of the release of its next flagship title stamped Battlefield, the publisher Electronic Arts knows that it must make firm decisions to stem a plague that is eating away all the multiplayer games of the moment, from Apex Legends to Fortnite by the way. by Call of Duty: Warzone, namely: cheats.

This population of unscrupulous players, Electronic Arts knows it well and they have been harming the publisher for a long time: we remember the events that took place not so long ago on the servers of the Titanfall games.. But the problem, as said above, is not only the prerogative of Electronic Arts but affects a very large number of multiplayer oriented productions.

To put a stop to this harmful phenomenon, the publisher has found a strong ally: Epic Games. Indeed, Electronic Arts wants to harden its policy towards players who are easy to cheat and wants to equip themselves with the best weapons to hunt dishonest. The decision was therefore made to contact Epic Games to benefit from the same anti-cheating system as Fortnite.

Note that this software is also applied to Apex Legends or Star Wars Squadrons. Electronic Arts has expressed itself in particular on this decision which falls within the framework of a process of ” zero tolerance With this type of player. Thus, the publisher has confirmed that this software will be active from the open beta phase which begins in a few days, and operational during the launch of Battlefield 2042.





In the meantime, Electronic Arts returned to the operation of this anti-cheating system by explaining that the player who engages in cheating will be immediately sanctioned by a clear disconnection, even in the middle of a match, and that he will be permanently banned on all playing media. If necessary, the editor says he is ready to apply IP and hardware bans and opts for drastic measures in line with its zero tolerance: no warning or suspension, players will be penalized if they do not respect the rules.

In addition to a hunt for cheaters, the editor stresses that these are also directives taken to preserve fair play and that he is not about to ease off on this subject: it makes it a top priority and will continue to invest in effective solutions in the future.

Battlefield 2042 is due out on November 19 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One. Information relating to the open beta can be found below.

