Benjamin Castaldi: the columnist of TPMP will have recourse to a new cosmetic surgery operation

This Thursday, September 30, fans of Benjamin Castaldi learned, on the plateau of Touche not at my post, that the columnist was going to have recourse to a new operation of cosmetic surgery.

Benjamin Castaldi assumes it: he has already had cosmetic surgery. In 2016, he explained that he had undergone liposuction on the set of Do not touch My TV, revealing the behind the scenes of the operation: “We peel the fat off your skin, we suck it out and you have cardboard instead, you feel like you’re all hard. We have big bruises, which actually drain downwards. “, he had detailed to viewers. But as very often, when one uses this technique, the skin becomes stretched. To this must be added the various diets carried out by Benjamin Castaldi, which made him lose many pounds.

This Thursday, September 30, viewers of C8 then learned that the columnist of TPMP will have recourse to a new operation. But it was not he who revealed it but Kelly Vendovelli. “Since he has lost a lot of pounds, he will soon have his skin reattached to his muscles”, revealed the pretty blonde, in front of a visibly uncomfortable Benjamin Castaldi, he who perhaps wanted to keep this new cosmetic surgery secret. Because it is not the only nor the only way he has undertaken to lose his pounds. Indeed, in 2018, he had already tested cryotherapy: “It actually consists of freezing the fat. Where there is fat, you freeze and after that it disappears.”

“Before, you were not beautiful”

If his body remains his priority, Benjamin Castaldi also takes care of his face. Indeed, he confessed to having used hyaluronic acid injections several times around the eyes and temples. But the columnist is convinced that he is not the only one to have had surgery. Indeed, last February, he accused Cyril Hanouna of having also succumbed: “Before, you weren’t beautiful. And everyone says you became beautiful. Either it was the success and the money that made you beautiful, or it was the scalpel, but there was something thing … How do you go from ugly to beautiful? Even your ears, they have come inside! “. The main concerned had, however, denied en bloc.

