Benzema or Mbappé Ballon d’Or? Deschamps does not hesitate for a second!

On the sidelines of the semi-final of the League of Nations France-Belgium, on October 7, Didier Deschamps spoke with Téléfoot. On the show’s Twitter account, an extract of the “yes-no” sequence was published, during which the coach of the France team answered the question: “Does Benzema deserve the Ballon d ‘ gold ?”.

Without hesitation Didier Deschamps answered with a frank “yes” and also dropped a “yes, probably”, concerning the possibility for Kylian Mbappé to win the trophy one day. With already 9 goals scored and 7 assists delivered in 9 matches in all competitions with Real Madrid, Karim Benzema has had the best start to the season of his career and is therefore a serious candidate for the Golden Ball. Kylian Mbappé, will certainly have to wait a bit before winning the prestigious trophy.

Didier Deschamps’ “yes-no”

“Does Benzema deserve the Ballon d’Or this year?” The YES-NO is back in Téléfoot and it was Didier Deschamps who did it! The coach of the Blues played the game thoroughly, at the microphone of @FredCalenge Meet on Sunday in Téléfoot to find out everything 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ST78s4ySp4

– Telefoot (@ telefoot_TF1) October 1, 2021