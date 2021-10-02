Bercy tackles PER tariffs

It’s a mixed anniversary for the Retirement Savings Plan (PER). The product, launched in 2019 as part of the Pacte law, today celebrates its two years not without success, according to the Minister of the Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, who spoke Thursday morning in front of the journalists : ” The result is beyond all our expectations. We had set a target of 3 million French people with a PER by 2022, we are at 3.8 million holders, which should allow us to reach 4 million at the start of 2022 with outstanding amounts that will exceed 50 billion. ‘euros “. Precisely, these 3.8 million PER break down into 1.9 million individual PER and 1.9 million collective PER, specifies Bercy. ” This success is due to the attractiveness of the product, the savings accumulated with the crisis and the need for security in terms of financing. », Explains the minister.

A success marred for several weeks by criticisms concerning the costs of the product, after the publication of a report on the subject by the president of the Advisory Committee of the Financial Sector (CCSF). The latter points to the accumulation of costs and their final level. The average amount of the maximum costs displayed on payment observed on the panel of 34 PER insurance contracts analyzed by the report reached 3.18%.

” We will take the necessary measures to keep the costs lower, decided Bruno Le Maire. I consider market players taking excessive commissions compared to what needs to be done. The CCSF report stressed that comparability should be improved, we are engaging in local work with banks and insurance companies to recapitulate the costs. I will not be satisfied with transparency, this must be accompanied by lower costs. “





A place agreement rather than a binding text

” The objective is to initiate a market dynamic to better control costs and not to undermine the success of the product. The combination of the variety of expense lines and their accumulation results in a steep bill without savers realizing it. It is a subject of transparency and comparability that we will seek to draw up », Explains Bercy, who specifies however that« thetransparency remains a means and not an end “. Thus, the ministry intends to lead the market to control and rationalization of costs by allowing consumers to better choose their PER, thanks to better comparability, and therefore to eliminate the most disadvantageous contracts. A binding text is not current, although Bercy specifies that the minister will draw the consequences if the results are not there.

It is therefore on a market agreement with banks and insurance companies that Bercy is betting. Concretely, the idea is to follow the proposals set out by the president of the CCSF consisting of making all costs more readable with the help of a final column summarizing all the costs both in the documentation, both pre-contractual and contractual. As proposed by the CCSF, Bercy wishes to give the total as a percentage of the outstanding amount.

Technically, the idea is that this agreement touches all the supports and that the creation of this final column takes place by the beginning of next year. A public price comparator is not envisaged. ” We don’t want to regulate fees. Their diversity can reflect the diversity of the services provided, which is why standardization is not the objective. », Reaffirms Bercy.

Competetion

This announcement comes as Boursorama launched last week an individual “insurance” PER, noticed due to reduced management fees, at 1% all-inclusive. After Yomoni, which also intends to distinguish itself on its prices with the so-called “securities account” version of the product, which is less widespread, the new players have already launched competition for costs on PERs.