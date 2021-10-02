Bérénice Bejo: “It’s blue, it’s sunny in Dinard! “







1. “It’s great, there is no fault! “

On this Thursday noon, when she walks the seaside of Dinard (35) which brings her to the beach cabin that will bear her name, Bérénice Bejo reads the plaques of the previous presidents and presidents of the jury of the Dinard Film Festival. “Roger Moore, Catherine Deneuve, Monica Bellucci…”. With the mayor, Arnaud Salmon, she reveals the engraving with her name on this booth 32. “3, 2, 1, zero…”, applause is heard. “It’s great: And there is no fault! I’m always afraid that an accent will be added on the E and a T at the end of my name (laughs). I imagined that we would be there in the rain with umbrellas and that it would be funny to inaugurate it like that, but in fact, it’s blue, it’s sunny ”. And Dinard holds his ray of sunshine.

Bérénice Bejo, president of the jury of the 32nd Dinard British Film Festival, inaugurated this Thursday, dam of the Lock, her own beach cabin (Patrick Chevalier)

2. “I am proud to inaugurate the return of the festival to almost normal life”

“I just thought it was weird to see the unnamed 31st edition plaque,” ​​she adds. The 2020 edition could not be held because of the health crisis. “And there, I am doubly happy and proud to be able to inaugurate the return of the festival to almost normal life”, chanted the one who – she will tell us as an aside – “does not have the recipe for bringing people back to the theaters. as soon as this health crisis is over ”, but she believes in it:“ We have to rediscover this habit of being together in front of the big screen. We can see that the big films coming out right now, the blockbusters, are starting to bring together audiences again in the cinema. It’s a good sign, ”she defends.





3. “I have ” OSS 117 ”, so everything is fine”

Speaking of blockbuster, the next James Bond, the most famous of British spies, will be released in France on October 6. Would she see herself one day as James Bond Girl, Bérénice’s friend? “No, no (smile…) First, I’m too old and then… (she thinks) It’s true that I wanted to for a while but hey… Now I have ” OSS 117 ” , so, it’s all right ! “.

4. “Marion, Nelly? I wish you all the happiness you dream of! “

“Hello Marion, hello Nelly, I wish you all the happiness you dream of. I’m sending you big kisses “. All is also surely going well for this mother who approaches the actress to send a video message to her daughter and her friend who are going to get married this weekend and who are absolute fans of the actress. “And look, I’m not alone in wishing you a happy marriage!” She says, grabbing the phone and filming the audience sending their wishes for happiness to the two strangers. Guaranteed round of applause punctuated by a “Big kiss” from the actress. Hats off to the artist!

I am an artist, yes. Being an artist is sharing your point of view, it’s also political

5. “’The Artist’ forever! “

An artist who assumes and claims to be. At the end of the traditional jury photo on the terraces of the Thalasso in Dinard, she tells us bluntly: “I am an artist, yes. Being an artist is sharing your point of view, it’s also political and I think it’s important to share through your films your idea of ​​what life is, to make people want ‘to be or not to be, to follow or not to follow such and such a path. Yes, ” The Artist ”, forever! “

6. “An incredible moment”

“The Artist”, precisely: the silent film, in black and white, multi-awarded in Hollywood, in 2012, where she plays the role of Betty Miller alongside Jean Dujardin. What has she kept from it, several years after this phenomenal success? “It was an extraordinary adventure, of course, it was an incredible moment! You have to take them, these moments! “. The distinctions, Bérénice Bejo knows them, she notably received the César for best actress in 2012. And this Saturday, October 2, it is she who will deliver the Hitchcock d’or 2021 to one of the six films in competition at Dinard . Sun guaranteed on the stage of the Palais des arts!