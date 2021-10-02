Bernard Campan gives himself as never before to the new “Inconnus” project

Guest of “Télématin” on France 2 this Saturday, October 2, Bernard Campan confided in the thorny but no less exciting subject of a new collaboration between “Les Inconnus”. The trio of comedians is still a benchmark today and many are hoping for a new film or a new show from them.

These three artists and put have already explained in the past that they were not all on the same wavelength about a comeback. Of the three members, Bernard Campan is moreover the most circumspect. However, in 2019, “Les Inconnus” had created remarkable enthusiasm by resuming their classics, from “Isabelle has blue eyes” to “Neuilly”, via “Rap-Tout”, on the occasion of the traditional concert of ” Motherfuckers “.





Questioned by Maya Lauqué, Bernard Campan made a revelation that is akin to an officialization. “Reform, no, we can’t say that, but in any case, yes, get together for a project“, dropped the actor seen in” Remembering beautiful things “. And when Damien Thévenot questioned him about whether it was a” theater “or” cinema “project, Bernard Campan slipped some information while remaining mysterious. “Movie theater ! And we wouldn’t be alone. There are people who are thinking of us right now and we are delighted and that’s it. I can’t say more unfortunately“, he conceded. There is no doubt that this enigmatic teasing will satisfy more than one!

LT