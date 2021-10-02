More

    Beware of crooks pretending to be the ACPR, the policeman of the banking sector

    The Prudential Control and Resolution Authority (ACPR), policeman of the banking sector, alerted the public on Friday to “the actions of crooks who contact individuals or companies by email” by using his name to demand the payment of contributions .

    “Fraudulent messages on ACPR letterhead are currently being sent indicating to their recipients that they will receive a call for contribution to the deposit guarantee and resolution fund and that they should strictly follow the instructions for ensure the settlement ”, warned the Authority in a press release.

    “False emails” probably sent “on a large scale”

    The ACPR, the body of the Banque de France responsible for supervising the activity of banks and insurance companies, assures us that it is not the source of these messages and calls on “the public to be extremely vigilant” .


    “We do not have precise information to date on the number of people affected by these false emails”, the first of which were received on Friday, said the Authority. “Nevertheless, we assume that this is a large-scale shipment. “Only credit institutions are subject” to the obligation to pay contributions to the deposit guarantee mechanism, “recalls the ACPR. Individuals or off-premises commercial companies are not affected by this obligation.

    The banking and insurance policeman takes this issue “very seriously”, “this is not the first time that the ACPR has been the victim of an identity theft. “


    Aslam

