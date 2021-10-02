“Black Widow”: Disney compensates Scarlett Johansson

Posted on Oct 1, 2021, 1:01 p.m.

The war between Scarlett Johansson and Disney has ended. The actress and the American studio, in conflict for several months over the simultaneous release of the film “Black Widow” in theaters and on the Disney + streaming platform, have announced that they have found common ground. “I’m glad we were able to resolve our differences with Disney,” the actress wrote in a statement. The terms of this deal have been kept secret, but the US media are talking about tens of millions of dollars. According to the “Wall Street Journal”, Scarlett Johansson claimed $ 80 million in addition to the 20 million received in salary for the film.

The starting point of this affair: the release last July of “Black Widow”, a new opus in the very lucrative Marvel franchise of which Scarlett Johansson is an important heroine. Disney, owner of Marvel, had chosen to release this film both in theaters and on its video-on-demand platform, at an additional cost for subscribers. A choice contested by the actress. The latter in fact affects a percentage of revenue from sales of cinema tickets, but nothing on additional revenue generated by streaming.

Millions of dollars for streaming

His concern is quickly confirmed by the performance of the film in theaters, whose revenues drop dramatically between the first week of broadcast (which generated $ 80 million) and the second (25.6 million). For her, streaming has diverted the public from theaters and encouraged the circulation of illegal copies of the film. The argument is relayed by the operators of American cinemas. At the same time, Disney announces that it has garnered 60 million dollars since the availability of “Black Widow” on Disney +.





At the end of July, Scarlett Johansson sued her employer for breach of the terms of the contract. Disney will challenge in the wake, saying the complaint is “unfounded” and that it “ignores the horrific and prolonged global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The story will finally end with a happy ending. “I am very happy that we have come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” said Alan Bergman, president of Disney Studios, praising “his contributions to the Marvel film franchise”. The actress, she said, “incredibly proud” of her partnership with the studio. “I greatly appreciated my artistic relationship with their team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in the coming years, ”she wrote.

The risky bet of the studios

The problem raised by this conflict between Disney and Scarlett Johansson nevertheless remains unresolved. The streaming platforms and the pandemic have shaken up the habits of the public and with them, those of the studios. The latter are now questioning the relevance of launching their production in theaters, on video on demand or both simultaneously, as Warner Media has done for 17 of its films this year. With the risk of alienating the rest of the profession.

That said, in mid-September, Disney announced that all of its films slated for release by the end of the year will first hit theaters before landing on its Disney + platform. Good news for operators who want to quickly find their audience after confinement, but also undoubtedly a lesson learned from the good resistance, in this re-entry, of this old media that is the room.