Bleus – French team – For Didier Deschamps, Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or this year

Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or 2021? The Madrilenian has arguments. Strong arguments even. Fifth top scorer in Europe over the year (27 goals), ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in particular, Benzema is part of the discussion, with Lewandowski, Messi or Jorginho, he who carries on his shoulders Real Madrid, this factory at Ballon d’Or . Problem, he has not won anything this season failing to bring back a title to his club but also to his selection, to the Euro during which he made a comeback as unexpected as it was interesting.

So does he deserve the Ballon d’Or this year? “Yes“Didier Deschamps replied in a short video published by Téléfoot’s Twitter account. The coach defends his center-forward while Benzema represents, without a doubt, the best French chance in the race for the most prestigious individual award. Kylian Mbappé. is another contender but his silence at the Euro, when Benzema scored 4 goals, seems to be a crippling obstacle.

The French have one last trump card up their sleeve because not all the titles have been awarded this year. Of course, the Nations League does not have the prestige of the Champions League or the Euro but a victory against Belgium and then against Italy or Spain at the very moment when the jury must make its decision. could tip the vote. Benzema and Mbappé know what they have to do.

