Brazilians protest to demand impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro

FactualAt the call of the left, rallies against the president and the rising cost of living took place in 60 cities in Brazil on Saturday.

“Bolsonaro out! ” Tens of thousands of Brazilians demonstrated, Saturday, October 2, in several cities of the country, at the call of left movements and parties, to once again demand the dismissal of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and denounce the increase in Cost of life.

The most important rallies were held in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo or Brasilia at the call of the “National Bolsonaro Out Campaign”, supported by a dozen left-wing parties and many central labor centers.

The demonstrators invaded Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Saturday October 2, 2021. AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS

Some right-wing and center-right leaders took their places in the parades to denounce the consequences of the economic crisis in the country, although not necessarily supporting the demand for impeachment.

If calls for demonstrations were launched in 167 cities of the country, a count of the Brazilian press reports that rallies were held in twenty of the 27 states of Brazil and in 60 cities, including 14 regional capitals.

“The people are hungry”

In Rio de Janeiro’s central Candelaria neighborhood, hundreds of people marched shouting “Bolsonaro outside”, a slogan also inscribed on many banners.

A Brazilian is also demanding the departure of the Minister of Health in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, October 2, 2021. Bruna Prado / AP

“We are going to release him, the bet of the people here in the streets is to put pressure on parliamentarians to demand the dismissal of Bolsonaro”69-year-old retired teacher Elizabeth Simoes told Agence France-Presse (AFP). “The people are hungry and we can no longer support this government”, launched, for its part, Isadora Lessa, 22 years old.

A banner unrolled in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday October 2, 2021. PILAR OLIVARES / REUTERS

“Let him know that he is not unanimous, that he is going to have trouble getting re-elected.” If he is not dismissed, he will lose the elections in 2022 “, said Marcelo Werneck, who wanted to take to the streets in Rio in tribute to the “Friends and family” deaths from Covid-19.

More than a hundred petitions calling for this dismissal are pending in the Chamber of Deputies, but its president Arthur Lira, a government ally, is not following through. The Supreme Court has also ordered the opening of several investigations against Jair Bolsonaro and his relatives, in particular for the dissemination of false information.





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Jair Bolsonaro, Sunday putschist or threat against Brazilian democracy?

New complaints about inflation

A protester disguised as a monkey to denounce President Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, October 2, 2021. CARLA CARNIEL / REUTERS

In Sao Paulo, tens of thousands of people gathered in the afternoon on central Paulista Avenue, where potential presidential candidates like Ciro Gomes, leader of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), gathered. third position in 2018.

In Sao Paulo, demonstrators demand the departure of Jair Bolsonaro and denounce corruption. AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS

In Brasilia, hundreds of demonstrators gathered on the Esplanade des Ministries.

Previous protests led by leftist movements aimed to demand the dismissal of Bolsonaro for his chaotic handling of the pandemic, which has left nearly 600,000 dead. On Saturday, complaints were also heard about the rising prices of food, gas and fuel, as well as the unemployment rate – 14.1 million people are unemployed in Brazil.

One year before the presidential election, a poll carried out in mid-September by the Datafolha institute gave 26% to the far-right president in the 1er turn against 44% for Lula.

A model representing Jair Bolsonaro was set on fire in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, October 2, 2021. CARLA CARNIEL / REUTERS

In the processions, many red flags of the Workers’ Party (PT) of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) were visible, alongside those of other left and center organizations, but many demonstrators also waved Brazilian flags, colors that traditionally predominate during marches in support of the president.

PT supporters mobilized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, October 2, 2021. NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

On September 7, demonstrations in Brasilia and Sao Paulo had gathered 125,000 supporters of Jair Bolsonaro. More than what the left managed to bring together this Saturday in the two regional capitals.