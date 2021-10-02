Brexit: passport is now compulsory for Europeans going to the United Kingdom

It is now in place. As of this Friday, the identity card can no longer be used to return to the United Kingdom, which now requires European or Swiss citizens to present a passport, one of the latest consequences of Brexit.

In a statement, the British Home Office said the change will “prevent organized criminal gangs and others from abusing the system”, because ID cards are an “insecure” document.

According to his data, 48% of false documents detected in 2020 at the British border were European or Swiss identity cards. These documents are “easier to counterfeit than passports”, says the ministry, and some “do not include biometric data”.

“We are strengthening our border”

“We must crack down on criminals who seek to enter our country illegally using false documents,” Interior Minister Priti Patel said in the statement. “By putting an end to the use of these insecure identity cards, we are strengthening our border and responding to the will of the people to take back control of our immigration system,” she added.



The new measure, announced a year ago, is part of a sweeping new immigration plan to mark a promised tightening of Brexit, which Priti Patel describes in the statement as “tough on those who seek to abuse system and fair to those who play by the rules ”.