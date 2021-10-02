Brexit: you now need a passport to travel to the United Kingdom

This is one of the concrete consequences of Brexit. Since this Friday morning, the identity card is no longer sufficient to enter British territory. From now on, European citizens (and the Swiss) must present a passport when crossing the border with the United Kingdom.

This new rule has several exceptions, however. Irish nationals will be able to continue to use their identity card. As for European or Swiss citizens, it will be necessary to have a status, even temporary, of resident in the United Kingdom, to receive health care in the country or to obtain a border worker permit. These exemptions already have a deadline: December 31, 2025, when all travelers will be required to present a valid passport.