Britney Spears freed from the tutelage of her father and already ready to flare up!

Since 2008, Britney Spears was under the tutelage of her father Jamie Spears. An important control over the daily life of the 39-year-old star who, in recent years, could not manage her financial accounts, drive alone or even marry her partner Sam Asghari and get pregnant. But after long months of proceedings and twists and turns, a Los Angeles court decided last September to suspend this supervision. This reassured the mother a lot …

With this (good) news, Britney Spears quickly announced her engagement to Sam Asghari. And to take full advantage of this new freedom, the interpreter of Toxic would today be ready to find a new home. Based on information from TMZ, relayed this Friday, October 1, the two lovers are looking for a new cocoon. Because according to the media, Britney Spears would be motivated by the idea of ​​leaving her current home filled with “bad memories“from her father’s guardianship. The two fiancés are now looking for a house closer to the Hollywood area (in Los Angeles) but”always keep their options open“in case of crush.





Britney Spears enjoys her freedom

Since the suspension of her father’s guardianship, Britney Spears has increasingly taken advantage of her new freedoms. Recently, the latter even went on vacation with her companion to celebrate her victory. On September 30, the singer shared a daring shot on her Instagram account, in which she appeared completely naked. “Having fun in the Pacific has never hurt anyone !!!!“, she had indicated in the caption, not without relief.

However, the suspension of the guardianship of Britney Spears is only temporary. On November 12, the Los Angeles court will (finally) rule on this case.