Briton Lizzie Deignan wins the first women’s edition of Paris-Roubaix

Escaped 82 kilometers from the finish, she outclassed the race to win at the Vélodrome de Roubaix on Saturday.

An artist number. For this first edition of the women’s Paris-Roubaix, the Briton Lizzie Deignan wins the final victory, Saturday October 2, at the end of a monumental escape of 82 kilometers. The Trek-Segafredo runner dominated from start to finish a race marked by many crashes.









The discovery of the cobblestones by the female peloton combined with the difficult weather conditions – rain and mud – gave a dantesque race, failing to offer a real suspense. Because Deignan, who kept his gap of 2 minutes unscathed, was simply too strong. A group of pursuers has formed well, in the wake of Ellen Van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), without bending the Briton.

The Dutchwoman finally finished second, 1’17 behind Deignan after a final unsuccessful jump. Elisa Longho Borghini completes the podium. It’s a real harvest for the American team, which had several riders in the breakaway group. Ellen Van Dijk, Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Elisa Longho Borghini controlled the race well, allowing their teammate to win.