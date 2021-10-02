Brive sinks the Stade Français, La Rochelle relapses in Montpellier

At the bottom of the standings, Parisians and Rochelais lost again respectively to Brivistes and Héraultais.

On the occasion of the 5th day of Top 14 this Saturday, the Stade Français continues its disastrous start to the season by losing to Brive (19-12) which, on the other hand, confirms its good state of form in taking 3rd place. Paris remains red lantern with only one success (against Castres) in 5 days. A fiery start to celebrate the stadium’s hundred years, then more management in a choppy and messy second act: the CAB provided the essential.

Thanks to this once contested victory, Jeremy Davidson’s men are back on the podium they occupied after the opening day. For their part, the players of Gonzalo Quesada by tightening their line and their defense, limited the Corréziennes offensives but their lack of offensive binding was still obvious. The Pink Soldiers leave with zero points, for the third time in as many trips.

UBB surprises LOU

At the same time, Lyon was surprised at home by Bordeaux-Bègles (15-20). UBB temporarily took second place in the Top 14 by securing its first away victory of the season in Lyon (20-15), Saturday at the Stade de Gerland, on behalf of the 5th day. The Bordelais, who sign their fourth unbeaten game (three wins, one draw), have seventeen points, before the Toulouse and Racing matches on Saturday night and tomorrow.

For its part, Lyon conceded its first defeat at home and fell to fifth place (12 points). To win on the synthetic turf of Gerland, the Girondins, however unruly, relied on a good conquest, a good defense and a gala Matthieu Jalibert (15 points, including one try).





The MHR offers itself the Stade Rochelais

Montpellier, at the start of the season frustrating, returned to victory (21-11) at the expense of La Rochelle, in full doubt, Saturday at the GGL Stadium. The young Italian international scorer Paolo Garbisi, recruited this summer, scored 21 points for his team who led the race throughout a meeting without flights. After leaving a lot of points on the way, the MHR obtained a first benchmark success against the vice-champion of Europe and France to temporarily climb to 7th place.

At the dawn of a very perilous month of October, Philippe Saint-André’s team, handicapped by the absence of several leaders (Guirado, Paillaugue, Willemse …), extinguished some doubts but lost its young three-quarter international Arthur Vincent, injured in the left knee and replaced in the 20th minute. In the aftermath of a season marked by its failures in the final ahead of Toulouse, La Rochelle struggled to find the right fuel. With four defeats in five days, he temporarily lags in 12th place, little in accordance with his status. Unless it is the Ronan O’Gara transplant, who succeeded Jono Gibbes in the offseason, who does not take …

First defeat to Aimé-Giral of Usap

In the last meeting, even reduced to fourteen, Pau outclassed Perpignan to Aimé-Giral (14-29). More realistic, more enterprising, more masters of their rugby, the Béarnais won thanks to three tries registered in the second half and despite the expulsion of their winger Aiminas Tuimaba after half an hour of play.

The Pau can even regret having let slip the offensive bonus point they held until the last minute of the meeting and the try of Catalan Mamea Lemalu (80th). Too undisciplined (three yellow cards for Chouly, Labouteley, Acébes) and physically abused, the Catalans complicate their maintenance operation by losing for the first time this season at home.