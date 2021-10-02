Brooklyn Beckham, Parisian trip with his fiancée

David and Victoria Beckham’s oldest son enjoys the Fashion Week festivities with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Two weeks after walking their first red carpet at the Met Gala, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz left New York for Paris. Head to Fashion Week events for the young couple who was seen Friday October 1, 2021 at the Valentino fashion show.

Just like Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel, Victoria and David Beckham’s son and his girlfriend took to the front row of the show. The 26-year-old actress and model looked very colorful in a fuchsia dress, while the budding 22-year-old photographer, who looks more and more like his father footballer, opted for a sleek black suit.

Suitcases placed at the Ritz

Settled at the Ritz for their stay in Paris, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz took advantage of this ideal location to go to the most chic boutiques in the capital, such as those on rue Saint-Honoré. The next day, Saturday October 2, this time it was at the flea market that they were spotted again.





Young people will be seeing each other for almost two years. In July 2020, the latter announced their engagement after a few months of relationship. Nicola Peltz, who is known to have appeared in the film “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and who is the daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz, enjoys a warm relationship with the whole Beckham family, who welcomed her to open arms.

