Bruno Genesio plague against the authorization to travel for Parisian supporters

In a press conference before the reception of Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m.), the Stade Rennais coach admitted that he did not understand the authorization of the Ille-et-Vilaine prefecture for the Parisians to travel to the Roazhon Park, despite the theft of a tarp belonging to Roazhon Celtic Kop by alleged PSG supporters from the home of one of the Rennes ultras, using batons and tear gas.





“I am quite surprised to see that the Parisian supporters are allowed to come. When I read that those from Marseille do not go to Lille or that those from Lyon do not go to Saint-Etienne, given the general context of French football currently, and given what would have happened in relation to the context between the Parisians and Rennes, I’m a little surprised to see that the Parisians have been allowed to come for this match. […] I know that some ultras will not be present, it’s a shame, we regret it, but I hope that everything will go well. It must be a great party, a great game. It should not be tarnished by incidents like we have experienced in other stadiums. We stay calm and measured. We have a responsibility with the staff to set an example. The match must take place on the field and not elsewhere “, he declared following the prefectural decision.

