Bruno (Les 12 Coups de midi) very old game in love: discover his preferences!

He is the big star of the 12 blows of noon! On September 29, Bruno reached his 246th participation. And at the end of the show, he had accumulated the crazy sum of € 1,009,957 in earnings, thus appearing at the top of all the rankings in the matter.

Bruno’s confessions

The Boy magazine therefore wanted to question him, the opportunity for the handsome 30-year-old brunette to deliver once again about his love of boys. This is often the case, the participants of the 12 Coups de midi entrust personal stories linked to their participation. And, when the subject of love was put on the table, Bruno indicated what he was looking for as a priority in a man.

He explains “It was natural. At no time did I ask myself the question. I did not anticipate anything ”. Thus, the Noon Master made his media coming-out, but he had already warned his relatives. The latter were already aware of his orientation as he pointed out.

Many messages of support

After talking about his love life, Bruno got multiple messages of support, a situation that surprised and delighted him. ” Initially, it was only for me. I did not imagine the potential of the message when I received a lot of support. I think for example of two-grandparents of young LGBT people who were reassured to discover that a man like me, smiling, sympathetic and benevolent, loved men He continued.

Bruno also received multiple declarations of love, like many of his predecessors who were in search of love. Some are “Positive and very cute “. We can compliment him on his physique and invite him to dinner at a restaurant or have a drink. Others ” are sometimes cash but funny and jokers “.





But you have to be careful, the candidate is like ” old “. ” I rarely use social networks and dating apps. I’m the type of person to wait for a flash, a crush, a person who will capture my attention. For the moment it is not yet the case (I do not have time to worry about it), but I do not close the door for all that. », He finished. The message is clear !

Bruno, an exceptional career

Bruno has become a figure of television. The opportunity to talk about his rather exceptional career. He was born in 1991. He spent his youth with a military father, then after the separation of his parents, when he was 3 years old, with a stepfather who exercises the same profession. He will therefore spend his childhood moving many times at the time of his father-in-law’s affections. When he was fifteen, the whole family moved to the Toulouse region.

During confinement, Bruno watches The 12 blows of noon, which his family follows with great regularity. He decides to pass the selections in order to play this TF1 game, like many people. He knows a little about the world of televised games, because he participated, with a colleague, in the program, No one had thought about it, presented by Cyril Féraud.

Having passed the selection, he joined the game in January 2021. On January 29, he stood out by discovering, while there were still 50 boxes, the name of the personality hidden behind the mysterious star. A huge performance. Since then, he has multiplied his successes and gains. In August 2021, he accumulated 188 victories, 810,995 euros and 7 mysterious stars.

In April 2021, he was made redundant from his job at Eurosport advertising sales. In the weeks and months to come, Obejko will not fail to tell you about Bruno and the show les 12 coups de midi. This show is a big meeting, very followed. The audiences are excellent. The fact that this meeting is hosted by Jean-Luc Reichmann is also an explanation. The man is funny and very charismatic.



