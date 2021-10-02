C in the air – Energy: the hikes, the shield and the presidential election in streaming – Replay France 5

Six months before the presidential election, the surge in energy prices is a sensitive subject for the government, which has decided to react. Faced with the current surge in gas prices and the future of electricity, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced last night the implementation of a “tariff shield “ for ” protect “ the French against the “ rate increases “.

Concretely for gas subscribers, whose prices have jumped by nearly 60% over one year, with a further increase of 12.6% this Friday, October 1, the Regulated Sales Tariff (TRV) offered by Engie will be frozen until spring. Clearly, the record increase for this month of October will be the last, then during the winter months when we heat the most, the regulated price of gas will remain stable. But beware, the protection will only be temporary, at least until the markets calm down. And in return, the drop in prices, expected from April, will be slower for consumers. A period of “ catching up “which could be between 12 and 18 months to allow the distributor Engie, which will have continued to buy gas at a high price in the meantime, to be gradually reimbursed on this cash advance.

Regarding electricity prices, of which an increase of 12% was mentioned for the month of February 2022, the government has decided to use the fiscal weapon. By lowering the internal tax on final electricity consumption (TICFE), which notably finances the development of renewable energies, it intends to cap the increase in tariffs at a maximum of 4%, at least until the next tariff movement, scheduled for the month. August 2022.

Until then, a review clause is planned for March or April to ensure that the price lull will be there. Corn ” if the market declines do not occur, we can take additional tax reduction measures “, has already warned Jean Castex. Thus, the head of government does not rule out a reassessment of the energy check in spring 2022, if necessary, which benefits the 5.8 million most precarious households. A reduction in VAT on the gas could also be considered.





Not enough to satisfy the oppositions which have been increasing criticism since last night. “ Electoral measures “according to the former president of RN Marine Le Pen,” you pay first, then you will pay the same again “, reacted the leader of France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon. ” The government proposes a tariff shield for gas until April, that is to say until the presidential election “. “ The increases, that will be for after! “, mocked Bruno Retailleau, the president of the Les Républicains group in the Senate.

So what does the ” tariff shield “of the government? Why are energy prices soaring? Behind the incredible rise in gas prices which is raging in France and Europe, several experts point to the role of Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Why? How does the market in is European energy regulated? Finally, what is anaerobic digestion? Is it a false good solution?

Guests :

Fanny Guinochet, economic journalist – “La Tribune” and columnist on France Info

Erwan Benezet, journalist in charge of energy – “Le Parisien – Today in France”

Mathieu Plane, economist, deputy director of the Analysis and Forecasting Department at OFCE

Gaëlle Macke, deputy editor of “Challenges”