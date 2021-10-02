Camille Combal announces a huge “turnaround” next week, a first in the history of DALS, the candidates in shock!

After the 3rd number of Dance with the stars hosted by Camille Combal on October 1 and which saw the elimination of Moussa Niang, the host revealed new rules for the next bonus, and obviously, no one was aware. ..
This Friday, October 1 marked the return (long awaited) of the direct from Dance with the stars. And who says direct, says votes from the public! Attention, the jury is still as important to judge the performances of the candidates, and for this new season, it has been renewed with the arrival of Denitsa Ikonomova, Jean-Paul Gaultier and François Alu, of the Paris Opera, alongside by the show’s only historic juror, Chris Marques. During this 3rd bonus marked by the incredible performances of Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac, and of Dita Von Teese and Christophe Licata, Moussa Niang was eliminated.
Moussa eliminated, Bilal and Dita fly over the 3rd dance bonus with the stars
The Quick Step he shared with Coralie Litaca did not convince the jurors or the public. Moussa Niang is the third candidate to leave the adventure DALS, after Lââm and Lola Dubini. Vaimalama Chaves, whose emotion upset Internet users, and Jean-Baptiste Maunier came close to elimination. Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac caused a stir and are favorites for next week. The duos still in competition are therefore: Lucie Lucas / Anthony Colette, Wejdene / Samuel Texier, Jean-Baptiste Maunier / Ines Vandamme, Tayc / Fauve Hautot, Gérémy Crédeville / Candice Pascal, Bilal Hassani / Jordan Mouillerac, Aurélie Pons / Adrien Caby, Dita Von Teese / Christophe Licata, Michou / Elsa Bois and Vaimalama Chaves / Christian Millette. But from next week, Everything will change, as Camille Combal announced during the DALS after-party on October 1, shortly after midnight.
Camille Combal’s shocking announcement
Indeed, next week, and “for the first time in the history of DALS“, there will be duels ! Duels created from the ranking of this Saturday! “You will face each other, there will be five duels next week: the first in the standings will face the second, Bilal and Dita, both, in duels! “ The couples who will therefore compete: Tayc will face Lucie Lucas, Aurélie Pons vs. Michou, Wejdene facing Gérémy Crédeville, and finally Jean-Baptiste Maunier will face Vaimalama Chaves ! Whoever gets the best scores from the judges will qualify for next week, and the other one will go head-to-head, so there will be 5 head-to-head! A standard “turnaround“as stressed Chris Marques, obviously not aware. Christophe Licata, for his part even had”stomach ache“. As for Dita Von Teese, she was on the verge of”return to the United States“! In short, Camille Combal took everyone by surprise, and us with it. We can’t wait!