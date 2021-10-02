Camille Combal makes a big ball at the time of the votes for Vaimalama and Moussa, the Internet users are annoyed

At the third premium of Dance with the stars this October 1, Camille Combal made a big mistake by mixing the numbers of the candidates, which could have distorted the votes a little. We explain to you.

Return to live for Dance with the stars this Saturday, October 1, and the fans were not disappointed! Unsurprisingly, Bilal Hassani, Tayc and Dita Von Teese will dance next week. The young YouTuber Michou who had started badly, as well as Wejdene, took vitamins and saved their skin. Moussa Niang was eliminated at the end of the show, which will be turned upside down next week. They were eleven couples this Friday evening to take to the dancefloor and Bilal Hassani, once again, was the star of the evening. Just like Dita Von Teese and Tayc, who also gave the public amazing performances and respectively finished number 1 and 2 in the second round. The 49-year-old American stripper and her partner Christophe Licata amazed the jury. The emotional sequence was provided by Miss France 2020. Vaimalama Chaves ended in tears at the end of the first round. She was still hot. She was one of three couples vying for the third round but she was not eliminated and will therefore be on the dancefloor next Friday. Moussa, the former candidate of Koh Lanta, did not have this chance, and left the adventure with his partner Coralie Licata.

Camille Combal’s big blunder

But this Friday, October 1, 2021, Camille Combal made a big mistake which could have distorted the results! Indeed, the host mixed up the numbers assigned to each couple for the votes. In front of the camera, he declared: “We therefore know the three couples who will face each other face-to-face! (…) It is you at home who will vote to save your favorite couple! It’s your time, we need you! For Jean-Baptiste and Inès, it is the 1 that must be typed, for Moussa and Coralie, it will be the 2 and for Vaimalama and Christian, it will be the 3! “

The host corrects himself, Internet users get annoyed

But after recalling the phone number to send an SMS to, Camille Combal was arrested, and there was a moment of hesitation. “Yes? There are not the right numbers, they tell me! Oh yes, are they good? Are they the right numbers?”, he said, before joking about the situation by implicating Christian Millette. “Christian is very good at math … It’s okay, he did a bac S, he is good at numbers, but apparently you made a little mistake, Christian. The pictures weren’t the right ones ? We rectify that Christian, stay in your face-to-face, do not worry, we have plenty of engineers in charge, they take care of that! “, released the host, before correcting his mistake: “I’ll give you back the numbers, for Jean-Baptiste Meunier and Inès Van Damme, you type 1, for Vai and Christian, the 2nd, for Moussa and Coralie, the 3rd! Christian was right! At home, you vote to save the first couple and then it is up to our judges to decide between the two remaining couples! “. On Twitter the most attentive Internet users pointed out this error and Moussa, who did not react directly, nevertheless reposted a story on Instagram, in which a subscriber explains that “if people at the cleat voted directly for Vaimalama Chaves or Moussa Niang, the votes are reversed”.

Uh this error has just distorted the first seconds of the vote like when people voted for Vai at 3 in fact they were voting for Mousse it’s really nonsense @vaimalamachaves fully deserves to stay! #DALS

– 🟣ARIANA GRANDE ACTU💄 (@ Vincent57423441) October 1, 2021

@ TF1 after a year of COVID they no longer know how to manage a direct! Between the false starts of music and all the display bugs not to mention the number errors which means that part of the public had to pay a text message for the wrong couple, it is necessary to make an upgrade on #DALS – Morgane Kemer (@MorganeKemer) October 1, 2021

#DALS What a mess with the numbers of the votes! People will screw up and save a couple they didn’t want to save! 😂😂 – Is @ _bella 🌼 (@Isa_so_sweet) October 1, 2021

Already with 3 numbers of votes they get lost, with 5 the pro week, that will give 😅 #DALS – Mallaury K. (@Mallaau_) October 1, 2021

Same @CamilleCombal he follows nothing it’s too long he announces the ranking before the scores of the 2nd round, he shuffles the numbers for the votes, it must end there #dals – Skaya (@skayavava) October 1, 2021

No but cancel the votes at worst @ TF1 it’s mess in the numbers, if JB leaves because of that I scream #DALS # DALS11 – Hortense La Mouche 🪰 (@HRochemontITC) October 1, 2021