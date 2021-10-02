Carla Bruni reacts with a long message

Sentenced to one year in prison in the context of the Bygmalion affair, Nicolas Sarkozy can count on several supporters. Starting with that of his wife Carla Bruni, who was touched in the heart by a long text written by the essayist Mathieu Bock-Côté for Le Figaro.

The sentence fell on Thursday, September 30. Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to one year in prison in the context of the Bygmalion affair. The former head of state will not go to prison, and will have to wear an electronic bracelet. Immediately after the announcement of the court, his lawyer Maître Thierry Herzog announced that he will appeal. A statement confirmed by Giulia’s dad in person via his wife’s Instagram account the same evening.

“I am simply asking that the law be applied for me as for any other litigant. However, this was once again flouted by the ignorance of the decisions of the Constitutional Council. You cannot be sanctioned twice for the same facts. This is the reason why I appealed to have the court say the law. I will go to the end in this quest which goes beyond my personal case because everyone can one day find themselves confronted with injustice ”, declared Nicolas Sarkozy.





This Saturday, October 2, Nicolas Sarkozy met the French in Paris, for the dedication of his book. At the microphone of BFM TV, the predecessor of François Hollande thanked all those who came to see him. “The welcome is warm, it’s very moving … and very reassuring about the state of mind of the country, about what people think. They are not fooled by anything. (…) They understood, ”said Nicolas Sarkozy. While his wife Carla Bruni had provoked the anger of Internet users by her absence of a message following the conviction, the former (…)

