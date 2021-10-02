More

    Carlo Ancelotti sends a message to Kylian Mbappé

    “He said it himself. He wants to see something else. He will play for Real one day. I do not know when. But he will come. It’s just a matter of time.” A few hours after this confident statement from Karim Benzema concerning the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappé among the Merengues, Carlo Ancelotti also spoke about the future of KM7. Present at a press conference this Saturday on the eve of the trip to Espanyol Barcelona, ​​the coach of Casa Blanca was invited to react to the words of his striker.


    In front of journalists, the former Parisian coach said: “That Mbappé takes advantage, because Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world”. An answer that seems quite clear as to the future intentions of Real Madrid towards the native of Bondy. After several offers made during the last summer transfer window, the Merengues could finally be successful in the coming months. Free from any contract at the end of the season, Mbappé still has the choice: to extend his adventure in the club in the capital or “take advantage” of this Madrid opportunity … The countdown is on.


