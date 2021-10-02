Carlo Ancelotti very clear about the future of Kylian Mbappé!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most expensive trainers in history

The future of Kylian Mbappé remains a very lively subject of discussion and today, Karim Benzema spoke about it during a long interview with L’Equipe; The Blues striker and Mbappé’s teammate in the France team has expressed his certainty to see the young prodigy evolve one day within Real Madrid. This Saturday afternoon, in a press conference, the coach of the Madrid club Carlo Ancelotti was questioned about this and he was clear with a simple sentence.

“That Mbappé take advantage, because Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world,” said Ancelotti, who would therefore like to have the young PSG striker under his orders and who sends him a clear message through this sentence . Mbappé has still not extended within Paris Saint-Germain as a reminder …

💥😅 Ancelotti: “Que disfrute Mbappé, el Madrid es el club más grande el mundo” pic.twitter.com/tbDkEJLVTi – MARCA (@marca) October 2, 2021



