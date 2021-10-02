More

    Carlo Ancelotti very clear about the future of Kylian Mbappé!

    The future of Kylian Mbappé remains a very lively subject of discussion and today, Karim Benzema spoke about it during a long interview with L’Equipe; The Blues striker and Mbappé’s teammate in the France team has expressed his certainty to see the young prodigy evolve one day within Real Madrid. This Saturday afternoon, in a press conference, the coach of the Madrid club Carlo Ancelotti was questioned about this and he was clear with a simple sentence.

    “That Mbappé take advantage, because Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world,” said Ancelotti, who would therefore like to have the young PSG striker under his orders and who sends him a clear message through this sentence . Mbappé has still not extended within Paris Saint-Germain as a reminder …


    Ancelotti clear on Mbappé’s future

    While Karim Benzema has expressed his certainty to see Mbappé one day evolve at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has also been clear about the future of the Paris striker. He hopes to see the prodigy sign for Real one day.

