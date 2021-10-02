Carlos Sotto Mayor sends a message of appeasement to the family of Jean-Paul Belmondo

The former companion of Jean-Paul Belmondo, who has just released a book in his honor, tries a calming approach with the actor’s family.
Relations between the two camps are far from being in good shape. Since the disappearance of Jean-Paul Belmondo at the beginning of last September, everyone has been trying to mourn as best they can. Whether it is the French, marked by the place taken by the actor on the cultural scene of the country, the actors, who instead saw a monster of the genre or, and above all, those close to man, who have lost one of theirs. Since the stroke suffered by “Bébel” in 2001, they tried to be as present as possible by his side. Sometimes too much, in the eyes of those who hoped to get Jean-Paul Belmondo out of his routine at the end of his life. In this case, Carlos sotto mayor. The Brazilian singer, who had been his companion in the early 1980s, released a few days ago Jean Paul. My man from Rio, a book in which she recounts her love affair with the actor. On the occasion of her promotion, she testifies in recent weeks in multiple media, as she does this October 1 in France Sunday.
Two camps
The family of Jean-Paul Belmondo does not see the release of this writing very favorably and, in recent weeks, attacks between the two camps have been exchanged through the media. The Belmondo clan was even outraged by the release of this book. “The whole Belmondo family is shocked by the publication of this book just a few days after the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo. It is indecent. None of his companions has ever given up to the public their intimate life with him “, their lawyer said. The family had also related that the attitude of Bébel’s ex had hardly pleased them in recent years: “She wanted to keep him to himself, keep him away from his relatives, his family… She had him take lots of photos and videos during the summer of 2020. Carlos Sotto Mayor exhausted him and a took advantage of him to make his media comeback.“
“Anecdotes they may not have known”
For her part, the apprentice writer denies and affirms that her former companion found her work “very funny”. The last companion of the actor still tried an approach this Friday in France Sunday. Responding to a question about possible family feedback she had had on her book, she said: “No not yet but I hope they read it and enjoy it. That his grandchildren will discover their grandfather when he was at his best, thanks to anecdotes they may not have known. . “ A call for reconciliation?