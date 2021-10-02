Carlos Sotto Mayor: the shocking confidences of the last companion of Jean-Paul Belmondo

Carlos Sotto Mayor was one of the women who made Jean-Paul Belmondo’s heart vibrate. A relationship lived in the 1980s and to which she returns in a book she published. She also confided in her memories with Bebel in an interview with Télé Star.

For seven years in the 1980s, Carlos Sotto Mayor and Jean-Paul Belmondo have had an intense relationship. Despite the breakup, the two former lovers remained friends, and are even found last summer on the Côte d’Azur. The former Brazilian actress and singer, who published a book titled Jean Paul, my man from Rio, released on September 22, and in which it shares his memories with the actor, returned to one of his last meetings with Jean-Paul Belmondo in the columns of Star TV. “It was as if to relive the dolce vita with him. We went to the Old Port of Cannes, to discover small restaurants, and to Lazio, in Italy. I am happy to have made him smile again. He had rejuvenated. I was giving him speech therapy lessons. He loved it when I made him say, ‘I’m the king!’ “, she confided.

In his book, Carlos Sotto Mayor indicated that Jean-Paul Belmondo wanted to keep her by his side. “We had kept a deep friendship for each other. I knew he was alone. I was happy to be of service to him. During confinement, I had rented an apartment in Paris. I prepared meals for him. I even created the ‘Magnifique’ sundae made with vanilla sorbet, meringue, berries and mint and drizzled with Limoncello “she revealed.

To describe the relationship she has had with the French actor, the Brazilian star has no shortage of superlatives: “Our love story has been intense and flamboyant. Jean-Paul was my first and greatest love. We broke up because he was too possessive and I was too rock’n’roll, but no hard feelings. With him, I lived for seven years in a surreal whirlwind, ”she sums up.

The anger of the Belmondo clan after the publication of the book

But this book that Carlos Sotto Mayor has just published is not viewed very favorably by everyone. In Le Parisien, the lawyer for the Belmondo family expressed their anger: “The whole Belmondo family is shocked by the attitude of Madame Sotto Mayor. She is shocked by the publication of this book just a few days after the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo. It is indecent. None of his companions has ever given up to the public their intimate life with him. She wanted to keep him to himself, to keep him away from her relatives, her family … She had him take lots of photos and videos during the summer of 2020. Carlos Sotto Mayor exhausted him and took advantage of him to make his media comeback. “

