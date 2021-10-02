Castres outclasses Toulon, too undisciplined

The match: 27-16
Perhaps at the end of the season, in battle for a place in the finals, Castres Olympique will regret not having won an offensive bonus while Toulon, very unruly, found himself twice reduced to thirteen. In the meantime, the Tarnais will be satisfied with this clear success, three tries to one, against an enterprising but disorderly team from the Var, lively but clumsy, enthusiastic but not serene.
A scrum that capsizes the opponent (3rd), a capital attack (12th) and the test of Wilfrid Hounkpatin (13th): with the boot of Benjamin Urdapilleta, Castres Olympique led 10-3, first quarter of an hour successful for take a slight advantage in the score. But Toulon did not abdicate so quickly and easily: with the wind, another boot, that of Louis Carbonel, allowed the offensive RCT (24th, 27th) to catch up.
13-9 at the break, nothing was written. Even if, reduced to thirteen for six minutes after receiving two yellow cards, the Var conceded a second try, doubled from Hounkpatin (43rd), to be left behind, 20-9. The referee refused the Tarn a try when they had entered the in-goal (59th) and it was at this moment, at the height of the Castres domination, that the RCT took advantage of an opportunity – dropped ball by the Tarn attackers – to register his try (63rd, 20-16), Aymeric Luc achieving over 70 meters a staggering feat by eliminating with his hooks and his outcry Dumora, Urdapilleta and Palis, excuse the little …
But indiscipline – a big black spot in Toulon this season – precipitated the fall of the red and black house. Reduced once again to thirteen (two cards in the 67th and 69th under defensive pressure), she cashed behind her crushed scrum a third try, penalty that one, in the 71st to find herself dropped. In the lead, 27-16, Castres then forced his destiny to seek an offensive bonus but, too messy, did not succeed.
4
Like the number of yellow cards received by the Toulonnais (Nakarawa in the 36th, Belleau in the 42nd, Takulua in the 67th, Fresia in the 69th).
The player: Wilfrid Hounkpatin forces the double
Trained late in Nîmes, passed through Montpellier, Narbonne and Rouen, this sturdy pillar (1.92m, 127 kilos) joined Castres in 2018. Selected for the 2020 Tournament, Wilfrid Hounkpatin has only one selection in the French team but with the kind of performance he delivered this Saturday night at Pierre-Fabre, there is a great chance to see him again soon in the tricolor jersey. He first participated in the explosion of the Var melee from the 3rd minute, then found himself in force at the conclusion of a magnificent Castres attack (13th) before securing a double (43rd), thanks to his devastating power. which carried everything in its path. Before being replaced at the hour mark then come back four minutes from the end.