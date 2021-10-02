Castres outclasses Toulon, too undisciplined

The player: Wilfrid Hounkpatin forces the double

Trained late in Nîmes, passed through Montpellier, Narbonne and Rouen, this sturdy pillar (1.92m, 127 kilos) joined Castres in 2018. Selected for the 2020 Tournament, Wilfrid Hounkpatin has only one selection in the French team but with the kind of performance he delivered this Saturday night at Pierre-Fabre, there is a great chance to see him again soon in the tricolor jersey. He first participated in the explosion of the Var melee from the 3rd minute, then found himself in force at the conclusion of a magnificent Castres attack (13th) before securing a double (43rd), thanks to his devastating power. which carried everything in its path. Before being replaced at the hour mark then come back four minutes from the end.