“César Wagner” in front of “Dance with the stars”, “The Artist” at the lowest

In Strasbourg, the investigations are going well and the public is there. Friday, France 2 scheduled the return of Caesar Wagner with a new unpublished episode. The fiction worn by Gil Alma ranked at the top of the evening’s audiences thanks to its 4.21 million fans, or 20.7% of the market share according to Médiamétrie figures relayed by Puremedia.

On the second step of the podium, we find Dance with the stars. For the first time this season, the show hosted by Camille Combal was live. The evening was again marked by the performance of Bilal Hassani who qualified for the following week after his jive greeted by the members of the jury. The program attracted 4.02 million people, or 20.2% of the public. The show is gaining 200,000 viewers compared to last week.

M6 brings up the rear with NCIS. The two episodes of the evening were watched by 2.03 million followers, for a market share of 10.1%. This is almost exactly the same score as last week, except for 10,000 people.





The Artist lagging behind in the second part of the evening

The other highlight of the evening is the change of schedule for The Artist. The entertainment animated by Nagui paid the price for its poor audiences on Saturday evening and was relegated to the Friday box in the second part of the evening. The show, which had disappeared from the Saturday night grid so as not to find itself facing the “all stars” season of The Voice, this time led a fight against Dance with the stars, also live.

The fourth issue therefore saw seven candidates compete against each other from 10:40 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. In terms of numbers, it’s still not that: only 530,000 people followed the show, or 5.2% of audience share. In a week, The Artist loses 300,000 curious. Last Friday, in the second part of the evening, France 2 offered two episodes in replay of Candice Renoir. The series was then watched by 1.41 million fans for an audience share of 18.2%.