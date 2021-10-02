Christo’s packaging will disappear this weekend, visitors hail “all this work for 15 short days”

For those who have not had the chance to see the Arc de Triomphe packaged, the posthumous work of Christo, there are only two days left. At the end of the weekend, on October 3, the work will disappear.

It was a grand tribute to the artist Christo. Died on May 31, 2020, the latter had a dream: to see the Arc de Triomphe packaged. It was done during these last two weeks. Photographed millions of times, this work surprised both tourists and the French who came to see this exceptional work: “I already came yesterday, I spent several hours going around it, I must have taken 5 million photos”exclaims a tourist.







This packaging, to say the least original, can boast of being a success. On social networks, and also in life size. The work of Christo attracted over 800,000 visitors in two weeks. However, success was far from guaranteed, because the project was very controversial as explained by Fabrice Bousteau, editorial director of Fine arts Magazine: “A lot of people said it was going to disfigure our heritage”. Whether you like it or not, you only have two short days left to go watch it.