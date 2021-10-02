Claude (Koh-Lanta) reflects on his huge weight loss during his first participation in the survival game

Claude is, without a doubt, one of the most emblematic adventurers, all seasons combined, of Koh Lanta. Despite his physical qualities and his endurance, Sam’s accomplice has never won the adventure game of TF1, of which he nevertheless holds the record for victories in the individual events, followed by his rival Teheiura. Claude is one of the twenty adventurers who have agreed to try their luck again in Koh-Lanta, The legende and his performances once again command the admiration of viewers. Invited this Friday, October 1 from Cauet in C’Cauet, his show on NRJ, Andréa and Marceau’s dad returned to his various adventures and in particular his first appearance on the show in 2010.

A first participation almost by chance in 2010

The host and his accomplices did not fail to spoof Claude on the fact that he had never won the adventure game in three editions. “I never felt like I wasn’t winning my adventures“, replied the candidate confidently. Cauet then wanted to know how he ended up participating in the program in 2010. “It was pure coincidence that I didn’t necessarily watch the show regularly. I didn’t really know it. I came across it during the 2009 season and then there it was, I got into the game supporting the candidates, and then one day my sister said to me: ‘Sign up, it could be for you’. She wrote me the letter. And then, one thing leading to another, I passed the castings “, he explained. And against all odds, the one who counts today among the most seasoned competitors of the show was then, by his own admission, “a real city dweller” before its first appearance in Koh Lanta.





“You don’t even look like your grandfather”

And this “townsman“has come a long way since, as he recalled, he went until the last day of the adventure in each of his participations in Koh Lanta. “The first, it was over 40 (days), I did 40. The second was 23, I did 23. The third was 33, I did 33. And there, I don’t say “, he listed. Performances that left Cauet dreaming. “You, you’re not fat at all, but you’ve lost weight every time”, asked the host, admiringly. “The first time, enough (…), I was 73 kg, I went out at 58”, he blurted out, causing the host’s amazement. “Frankly when I saw myself in the mirror, it was when I took my shower in the hotel, I looked at myself in the mirror and I said: ‘Oh yeah, you don’t even look like your grandfather, now you’re on the verge of death’“, he remarked with humor. We can not wait to know how much weight he will lose for this Koh-Lanta All Stars whose conditions are even more trying than the previous ones.