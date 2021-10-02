Claude Puel pays Aulas and Lyon before the derby!

Red lantern of Ligue 1, AS Saint-Étienne receives Olympique Lyonnais this Sunday at the end of the 9th day of the championship. Before this poster, Claude Puel mocked the recent complaints of Lyonnais against arbitration.

Claude Puel tackles Lyon on the eve of the derby

Sunday, AS Saint-Étienne welcomes Olympique Lyonnais to Geoffroy Guichard. The meeting counts for the 9th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats. Before this decisive meeting, Claude Puel launched a spade in Lyon. The coach of ASSE notes that his future opponent is illustrated in recent days with remonstrances vis-à-vis the abitral body. The most recent is linked to the suspension of against FC Lorient. Following the confirmation of his suspension, the Italian side will miss the derby against the Greens. “I was looking at the beginning of the week for example, I saw that there were attempts on the part of our opponent to put pressure on the referees in relation to this derby, in relation to future matches […] Supposedly their player should not have been sent off when he is the last defender. He annihilates a goal situation, Emerson must be sent off. I saw that we were attacking the VAR and a lot of things, ”said the coach at a press conference.





Are the Greens also injured by arbitration?

For Claude Puel, even AS Saint-Étienne was the victim of bad arbitration decisions. But unlike Olympique Lyonnais, ASSE does not cause scandals. “We could also do tons of it in relation to matches, two hands not whistled in Marseille, a penalty not whistled against Bordeaux, an expulsion that did not take place in Monaco. All of this could change the face of the matches, but we didn’t do too much. But the opponent, customary, has already put pressure on the referees, ”notes the Stéphanois coach.

