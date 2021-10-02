CLOSER – Amel Bent: guest of Daily, the singer shocks Yann Barthès after a statement about his daughters

In promotion for her new album, Amel Bent does not hesitate to confide in her private life during the usual media tour. The singer, who is a fulfilled mother, delivered this Friday, October 1 in Daily to evoke the love she has for her two daughters, even if it means surprising her interlocutor.
The weather is good for Amel Bent. The singer is in full promotion of her new album, Vivante, released this Friday, October 1. In terms of privacy, it is a happy mom, mother of two daughters : Sofia, born in 2016, and Hana, born in 2017, whom she had with her husband Patrick antonelli.
On the set of Daily, she returned to the relationship she has with her two daughters, who help her in particular to accept herself as she is. “When I look at my girls, and see myself in her and love them deeply, I have to love myself“, she told Yann Barthès. But a process that can also be reversed depending on the singer: “If I don’t like pieces of me, I don’t like pieces of them and that’s not possible“. Words that have particularly surprised Yann Barthès : “I find you hard!”, he said to him. Astonished by his reaction, Amel Bent wanted to know why. The presenter then replied: “You decide!“.”At some point in life, you have to decide. You have to move your pawns forward. “, Finally concluded the singer.
Amel Bent wants two more girls
In the show, Amel Bent also confided that she would like to have two more daughters, to do in Doctor March’s daughters. “It’s weird … there’s a mole in my house. It’s something that I have often said“, she replies to Yann Barthès after he raised the subject. The journalist then explains to him that he would have heard that during the artist’s previous interviews with the media.”Highly possible“, she confirms.”Corn it’s true that I’ve said it a lot! “, ends Amel Bent.
