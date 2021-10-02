Coronavirus – Merck plans to market pill that halves risk of hospitalization and patient death

The American laboratory Merck plans to soon ask the drug agency in the United States for the green light for the marketing of a pill which, according to a clinical trial, reduces by two the risks of hospitalization and death of patients with the disease. of Covid-19.

If authorized, this oral drug would be the first product of this type to be marketed to treat Covid-19, which, after vaccines, would represent a major step forward in the fight against the pandemic . The results of the clinical trial are positive, assures the group, also called MSD outside the United States. It was carried out on 775 people with mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 and at least one aggravating risk factor.

They received the treatment within five days of the first symptoms. The rate of hospitalization or death in patients who received the drug was 7.3%, compared with 14.1% in those who received placebo.

No deaths were observed in people treated with the drug, against 8 in the second group. Several experts stressed the importance of seeing all the clinical data and insisted on the fact that this type of treatment should be taken in addition to the vaccine.





But for Peter Horby, professor specializing in emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford, “a safe, affordable and effective oral antiviral would be a huge step forward in the fight against Covid”. “Molnupiravir looked promising in the lab, but the real test was to see if it had any benefit in patients.

Many drugs fail at this stage, so these intermediate results are very encouraging, “he said in a message quoted by the British organization Science Media Center.

Antivirals work by preventing the virus from replicating itself. Their application can be twofold: both to allow people already suffering from the disease not to suffer from serious symptoms, but also to those who have been in close contact not to develop it.

This type of treatment with tablets, easy to administer, is eagerly awaited and seen as an effective way to fight the pandemic. But in general, antiviral drugs have so far not been very convincing against Covid.